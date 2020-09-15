Connect with us

Rick Scott says Donald Trump will carry Florida Hispanic vote

New Florida pandemic jobless claims fall to 60,000 last week
Scott said Biden’s ship has sailed.

Sen. Rick Scott, speaking on the Fox Business Network’s “Varney and Company” Tuesday morning, said it’s “too late for Joe Biden” when it comes to winning Florida.

The Senator also told host Stuart Varney that he expected President Donald Trump not just to perform well with Hispanics in South Florida, where polls show the incumbent surging compared to 2016, but throughout the rest of the state.

Varney, in his question, singled out “Orlando, dominated by Puerto Ricans” as an example of where Trump might struggle, but the Senator was confident Republican messaging had already capsized Biden with the demographic cohort

“First off,” Scott said, “I think it’s too late for Biden. Trump’s going to win Florida and here’s the reason why.”

“Hispanics agree with us. They want jobs, they’re just like our families. They want jobs, their kids to get a good education, and they want to be safe,” Scott added

“The Democratic Party is a socialist party now,” Scott said. “The Hispanics all across our state are anti-socialism,” because “they know it doesn’t work.”

Scott then pivoted to discussion of a $100 million commitment from former candidate, Michael Bloomberg, to shore up Biden’s chances in the Sunshine State, with the Senator skeptical that any amount of money would close the deal.

“I don’t care how much Michael Bloomberg tries to sell,” Scott said. “It’s a bad ad.”

Scott went on to say that Biden is “soft on crime” and “dictators,” reprising familiar themes in recent months.

The Senator’s comments on the Fox Business Network came just hours before former Vice President Biden is slated to make two stops in the Sunshine State.

The first stop is an afternoon roundtable with military veterans in Tampa. The second, meanwhile, is a foray to Kissimmee for a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Tuesday evening.

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    September 15, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Who cares what Rick “I Take the Fifth” Scott says?

    Reply

