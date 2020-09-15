Connect with us

Cash surge from Florida Democrats helps Ricky Junquera add $32K for HD 118 bid

'Challenging my Jewishness': Randy Fine, Ben Marcus spar in wake of Abraham Accords

Junquera still trails Republican Rep. Anthony Rogriguez in available cash by more than $144,000.

Democratic candidate Ricky Junquera added another $32,000 in his House District 118 campaign thanks to a big assist from the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

The party poured in $17,500 to Junquera’s bid according to the latest financial reports filed with the Division of Elections. Those reports cover financial activity from Aug. 22-Sept. 4.

Junquera is seeking the seat held by Republican state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez. Rodriguez added $30,000 during the equivalent period, falling just short of Junquera’s total.

Friends of Matt Gaetz, a political committee belonging to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, donated $1,000 to Rodriguez. Friends of Ray Rodrigues, the PC associated with GOP Rep. Ray Rodrigues, added another $1,000.

PC’s associated with CDR Maguire, Duke Energy Corporation, Citigroup and several other organizations also put forward maxed out donations to Rodriguez.

Though Junquera earned a slight cash edge in the most recent period, Rodriguez still holds a large advantage in available money going forward.

Rodriguez retains nearly $243,000 between his campaign and his political committee, A Bolder Florida. Junquera is sitting on just over $98,000. That’s a gap of more than $144,000 between the two candidates.

Rodriguez holds that lead despite getting a head start in spending over Junquera.

Rodriguez spent nearly $33,000 on campaign expenses from Aug. 22-Sept. 4. More than $24,000 went to Dark Horse Strategies and Consulting for phone banking, mailers and canvassing expenditures.

Junquera spent around $3,900 during the same period on various digital and campaign expenses.

Junquera has served as the Vice Chair of Outreach for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. Rodriguez is a freshman incumbent. He won the HD 118 seat in 2018, defeating Democratic state Rep. Robert Asencio by 2 percentage points.

Both candidates advanced to the General Election without facing a primary challenge, allowing them each to keep their powder dry. HD 118 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Tamiami and Kendall.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 4.

