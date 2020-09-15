Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Judges refuse to step aside from schools case

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

150 residents reported dead from COVID-19 Tuesday

Coronavirus in Florida

Judges refuse to step aside from schools case

Both were potential candidates for the Supreme Court.

on

After getting skipped over for a seat on the Florida Supreme Court, appellate judges Lori Rowe and Timothy Osterhaus on Tuesday refused to disqualify themselves from a legal battle about a state order to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florida Education Association and other plaintiffs last week filed a motion requesting that Rowe and Osterhaus step aside from the case, which is pending at the 1st District Court of Appeal.

The request stemmed from the possibility that Gov. Ron DeSantis — one of the defendants in the case — could consider them for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Rowe and Osterhaus were on a shortlist of Supreme Court candidates submitted to DeSantis in January.

But on Monday, DeSantis appointed 5th District Court of Appeal Judge Jamie Grosshans to fill the Supreme Court seat.

That led to a one-paragraph order Tuesday that said Rowe and Osterhaus “find the motion to be legally insufficient and it is therefore denied.”

The case involves a challenge by the statewide teachers union and other plaintiffs to a July 6 state order requiring schools to reopen classrooms in August.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who issued the order, took the case to the Tallahassee-based appeals court after a Leon County circuit judge agreed with arguments by the plaintiffs that the order violated the state Constitution.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

$300 federal unemployment benefit extended for fourth — and likely final — week