After SCOFLA scuffle, Governor selects Judge Jamie Grosshans to serve on state’s highest court

After a tense back-and-forth with the Florida Supreme Court Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Judge Jamie Grosshans of the 5th District Court of Appeals to fill a vacancy on the state’s highest court.

DeSantis announced the selection during a Monday news conference.

DeSantis had originally chosen Judge Renatha Francis to fill that spot. Francis was slated to be the only Black justice on the Supreme Court after Gov. Ron DeSantis named her in May.

The Supreme Court, however, requires justices to be members of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years on the day they are nominated. Francis fell short of that benchmark. The Court issued a Friday ruling blocking her appointment and gave DeSantis a noon deadline Monday to select a different nominee.

That deadline came and went, causing the Supreme Court to issue a writ of mandamus requiring the Governor to comply by 5 p.m. or risk being held in contempt.

DeSantis was required to choose a name from the already-existing list established by the Judicial Nominating Commission earlier this year. That list did not include another Black judge, meaning the Supreme Court will remain without a Black justice. The Governor said Francis had agreed to withdraw her nomination on Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision.

DeSantis selected Judge Grosshans over the remaining available nominees: Judge Timothy Osterhaus and Judge Lori Rowe of the 1st District Court of Appeals, Judge Norma Lindsey of the 3rd DCA, Judge Jonathan Gerber of the 4th DCA, Judge Meredith Sasso of the 5th DCA and attorney Eliot Pedrosa.

Those seven were joined on the original list by Francis and attorney John Couriel. Couriel’s nomination earlier this year appears to be advancing without controversy.

As for Francis, DeSantis said he had spoken with President Donald Trump to possibly name Francis to a federal court position. DeSantis described Trump as receptive and the Governor said he would advocate for Francis to serve in any open position.

“That alone is a victory for me and I’m truly grateful,” Francis said during brief remarks at Monday’s news conference.