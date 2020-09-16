Trulieve to crank out more edibles in Florida

More medicinal cannabis edibles will be available at Florida Trulieve dispensaries, the company announced Wednesday.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has 58 medical cannabis dispensaries in the state and will be adding more edible products after receiving approval from the Florida Department of Health Sept. 2.

While smokable cannabis is legal to help deal with a variety of health conditions along with topical applications such as oils, many residents want edible products because they’re easier and safer to ingest.

“Patients have been waiting for this form of medication for a long time and we’re thrilled to finally be able to share the recipes we’ve been creating and perfecting behind the scenes over the past few years. During this time, we’ve been curating a catalog of edibles that is expansive and effective for the many kinds of relief patients are seeking. Adding non-inhalation options in a medicated edible format that tastes good and is easy for patients to take is important to us,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

“Immediately after initial approvals came in, we focused on ramping up production to ensure consistent statewide distribution; we’re excited to be expanding access to the types of medications patients have available to them, and look forward to broadening our product line over the next few months.”

Many of the new edible products at Trulieve outlets will come in the form of chocolates and gel candies. Cookies and brownies are also available as part of the company’s edible catalog. Most of those products were available at company dispensaries in Florida as of Wednesday.

Company officials said they expect additional edible options as Trulieve works with the company Love’s Oven to develope different lines.

Trulieve is Florida’s largest group of cannabis dispensaries. It’s been working on a steady expansion since voters approved the legalization of medical cannabis products in 2016 and the opening of outlets began in 2017.

Trulieve is at the forefront of expanding medical cannabis dispensaries throughout the state. This year alone the company added about a dozen new facilities in Florida.