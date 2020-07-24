Trulieve opens another medical marijuna store in Tarpon Springs

One of the top medicinal marijuana businesses in Florida continued to expand its reach in the industry Friday.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., opened its 53rd retail location in the state. The new storefront is in Tarpon Springs. The latest Trulieve dispensary is located next to Lake Tarpon at 40545 U.S. 19 and is not too far from other nearby Trulieve operations in New Port Richey, Clearwater and Tampa.

“We’re very proud of the business we’ve built, of the amazing innovation we’ve seen in this industry, and of the growth we’ve been able to achieve organically over the past four years,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “Trulieve has built a foundation of compassionate core values, with strong diversity and inclusion initiatives and a mission to bring the highest quality cannabis products possible to the Trulievers that rely on us, and we look forward to continuing that for years to come.”

While the opening of the new store comes in the coronavirus era, Trulieve requires all customers to wear a mask when entering the retailer. Trulieve officials also encourage advanced ordering for in-store pickup, curbside pickup and are offering all of their products and catalogue listings online.

While the coronavirus outbreak has caused many businesses to cut back services and many to close their doors permanently, Trulieve has been in an active phase of expansion in Florida, opening new storefronts in the Sunshine State. Of the more notable openings was in Fort Pierce this month.

Rivers acknowledged the company’s growth in the state since medical marijuana was legalized in 2017 has been surprising.

“It’s incredible to look back at where we were four years ago and see where we are now. As we open the doors on our 55th store nationwide, we’re incredibly grateful to our dedicated Truliever community for being there every step of the way and we can’t wait to celebrate four groundbreaking years all weekend long,” Rivers said.