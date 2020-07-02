Trulieve opens 51st medical marijuana store on Treasure Coast

A medicinal marijuana retailer broke the 50-store mark in Florida Thursday.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. opened its 51st store in Fort Pierce. Trulieve has been aggressively staking out the Florida market for medicinal marijuana opening stores at a steady pace since the drug was legalized for medical purposes in 2017.

The Fort Pierce store is on South U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce and is the second Trulieve store on the Treasure Coast, joining another company store in the region in Stuart.

In May alone, Trulieve sold more than half of the medicinal marijuana product in Florida. The company sold 51,085,558 milligrams at 47 Trulieve stores at the time.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said the company has no plans in slowing down in its approach to medicinal marijuana sales in the state.

“As we approach our four-year anniversary this month of opening Florida’s first dispensary and making the state’s first sale of medical cannabis, it’s incredible to look back and be able to say that we’ve kept our mission at the core of every decision. Being able to celebrate our continued growth and innovation with our dedicated Truliever community is something we always look forward to and we’re excited to broaden access to our catalog of natural, effective medications throughout St. Lucie County,” Rivers said.

“Our grand opening in Fort Pierce is part of a celebration of four years of innovative, natural, and reliable relief and we’re looking forward to continuing helping patients across Florida for a long time to come.”

Trulieve’s expansion is corresponding with the growing demand for medicinal marijuana in Florida.

There are now more than 350,000 registered medical marijuana patients in Florida who have been issued the appropriate identification to purchase the drug.

Physicians are also keeping up with the demand to issue marijuana treatments. More than 2,400 medical doctors are registered to issue orders for patients needing medical marijuana therapy.