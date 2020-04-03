Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Trulieve announces social services education livestream series

APolitical Headlines

The biggest bad guy at WrestleMania is coronavirus

APolitical

Marvel remakes release calendar; ‘Mulan’ moves to late July

APolitical

Fitlife Foods in Tampa Bay donating meals to those in need; offers 48-hour delivery for customers

APolitical Headlines

The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV

APolitical Headlines

University of Tampa instructor is 3D printing face shields for health care workers
trulieve

APolitical

Trulieve announces social services education livestream series

The first TruTalk is Saturday at noon.

on

The state’s largest medical marijuana company will spend the next month spreading the word on the social services available to Floridians affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trulieve announced a public livestream series, dubbed “TruTalks,” on Friday.

The company said the streams will be aired in half-hour increments and contain information relevant to all Floridians, not just medical marijuana patients. The TruTalks will be viewable through Trulieve’s YouTube channel.

Trulieve said the series is a way it can give back to the communities that helped it sprout from an upstart to a major, publicly-traded cannabis vendor.

“Over the past four years, we’ve grown from one store to 45 throughout the State of Florida, and we wouldn’t be able to do that without the support of the communities we become a part of,” CEO Kim Rivers said. “From the beginning, one of our driving goals as a company has been to increase and deliver accessibility to Florida’s patients.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to so many; not just to our Trulievers, but to the communities we are fortunate to call home. We feel honored that we can use our platform to help our fellow Floridians find, access, and understand the resources available to them and are thankful to our long-term community partners in helping us do so.”

For the inaugural stream, Trulieve is partnering with Lutheran Social Services, a national organization with offices in Jacksonville, Florida. Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida operates four distinct community outreach programs with the overall goal “to help those facing hardships stabilize their lives and earn a fresh start.”

The discussion, which goes live Saturday at noon, will feature LSSNF’s Bill Brim covering the unemployment application process, food pantries, and how to navigate health insurance problems.

The second TruTalk, scheduled for Tuesday at noon, will see Colleen Thayer of the National Institute on Mental Illness of Sarasota County inform viewers about mental health resources available during the current crisis.

NAMI Sarasota is a nonprofit “dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with illness … through support, education, awareness, and advocacy.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ron DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days.