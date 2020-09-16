Ed Hooper tees up 2022 campaign

Connect with us

A dozen other incumbents have also launched campaigns.

Sen. Ed Hooper has joined a dozen of his colleagues in planning to seek another term in 2022. Hooper, who was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving eight years in the House, has opened a campaign account to seek re-election, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Hooper represents Senate District 16 in Pinellas and Pasco counties, though districts will be redrawn before the 2022 elections.

A dozen other incumbent senators also have opened accounts to run in 2022. They are Sen. George Gainer, Sen. Keith Perry, Sen. Dennis Baxley, Sen. Tom Wright, Sen. Janet Cruz, Sen. Ben Albritton, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, Sen. Bobby Powell, Sen. Lauren Book, Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., Sen. Jason Pizzo, and Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

