Priorities USA puts that Mike Bloomberg money to use in statewide ad buys

Screenshot from Priorities USA's "Responsibility."

The ads attacking Donald Trump’s coronavirus response will air in all Florida markets.

Voters across Florida will soon see the product of that $100-million spend Mike Bloomberg promised in support of Joe Biden.

Priorities USA Action announced it will air ads in all 10 Florida media markets beginning Friday. The time slots will be funded through a $5.4-million donation from Bloomberg, Biden’s former primary foe.

“If Joe Biden wins Florida, he wins the election. Mike Bloomberg’s support means we can continue the important work of connecting with Florida voters to hold Donald Trump accountable for his utter failure in combating the coronavirus,” said Guy Cecil, Chairman of Priorities USA.

“Trump lied to the American people and downplayed the virus, and many more people have died or lost their jobs because of it. The stakes have never been higher and we are fortunate to have Mike Bloomberg as a partner and are looking forward to continuing to work together in this fight to elect Joe Biden and move our country forward.”

The spots will be updates of ads already run by the PAC in Florida and other battleground states.

One of the ads, “Responsibility,” builds off a prior version that prompted a lawsuit by President Donald Trump. It plays audio quotes of the chief executive boasting about coronavirus response as a death toll soars. The difference from the June ad is the number of deceased now has climbed from 120,000 past 200,000.

Another ad related to the COVID-19 crisis, “America First,” cops a Trump campaign slogan and turns it into a blunt attack. “Donald Trump said he would put America first, and now he has,” a narrator states. “The United States leads the world in coronavirus cases.” This one noted 60 million job losses on top of the 200,000 deaths.

Both ads incorporate recently released audio from interviews Trump gave to journalist Bob Woodward about playing down the severity of the virus.

The “America First” ad will run in the Panhandle while “Responsibility” airs in Florida’s other nine media markets.

The most recent buy comes on top of $12.5 million in prior spending by Priorities USA. Bloomberg’s money will additionally fund digital ads and get-out-the-vote efforts, particularly vote-by-mail mobilization. The group also plans to target Black and Hispanic voters in Florida.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

