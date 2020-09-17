Sarasota Republicans demand Margaret Good return donations from child porn defense attorneys

The Republican Party of Sarasota slammed Democrat Margaret Good over campaign donations from attorneys with dubious clientele. Now, they want her returning any money that can be traced to those defending child pornography.

“In light of reports that congressional candidate Margaret Good has received thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from defenders of child pornography, the Republican Party of Sarasota County is calling on Rep. Good to immediately return the dirty money,” reads a statement from Jack Brill, acting chair for the RPOS.

The call comes after Florida Politics reported on attorneys who had a history of defending people facing child porn charges and who donated to Good’s campaign.

Good is challenging incumbent Rep. Vern Buchanan for his seat representing Florida’s 16th Congressional District. As Buchanan remains one of the wealthiest members of the U.S. House, she will likely need the resources leading into the General Election. Buchanan is seeking an eighth term.

Sarasota Republicans, though, seem ready to thrash Good over the source of funding for her race.

Brill also tied the issue to another controversy that has dogged Good in recent weeks. As a state lawmaker last year, Good ended up casting the only vote against a statewide childlike sex doll ban. She later said she changed her vote on legislation from yes to no in error, and intended to switch a vote on a different bill.

“The fact that this revelation comes on the heels of reports that Ms. Good was the only lawmaker in the Florida Legislature to vote against a bill to ban sex dolls resembling children is extremely disturbing,” Brill said.

“At best, she accepted this money ignorant of her donors’ connection to child sex offenders. At worst, she knew of this connection but took their money anyway. Either way, she should donate the money to a child exploitation organization. The people of Sarasota County — regardless of political party — need to know that Margaret Good is serious about protecting the health and safety of innocent children.”