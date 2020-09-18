Connect with us

New Donald Trump ad heralds Middle East peace accords

New Donald Trump ad heralds Middle East peace accords

Ad also touts Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign is launching a TV commercial in Florida heralding his brokering of peace accords between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The new 30-second spot, “Abraham Accords” also boasts that Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, a nomination entered by right-wing Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde.

The commercial goes into the campaign’s existing television buy and will run on national cable television and on local television in Florida markets and Philadelphia.

As video shows Trump, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and leaders from Bahrain and United Arab Emirates coming together to sign peace accords, a narrator declares, “They said it couldn’t be done. President Trump did it. The first Middle East peace agreement in decades.”

The scene turns a press availability in the Oval Office as the narrator continues, “President Trump brought once-bitter enemies, Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE together to make peace.”

The ad then includes a brief moment with Netanyahu saying, “I am very grateful to you, President Trump, for your decisive leadership.”

Then as the video shows Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Netanyahu, and Trump holding up copies of the peace agreement, the narrator says, “President Trump, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Leadership that makes the world safer.”

The Trump campaign announced this week it had increased its television advertising buy by 50%, ramping up its presence in key states with early voting and expanding its national cable buy.

The overall eight-figure buy is running on national cable, and local broadcast and cable in the following states: North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nebraska (2nd Congressional District), and Maine (2nd Congressional District). The Trump campaign also announced it was expanding its existing urban radio buy to include Pennsylvania markets.

Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

