Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill welcoming dozens of new speciality license plates

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday which, among other things, will introduce dozens of new specialty license plates onto the road.

The bill, sponsored by former Rep. Jamie Grant, paves the way for 32 new specialty license plates, establishes a cap of 150 specialty license plates and formalizes a discontinuation process for low performing specialty license plates.

HB 1135 also authorizes the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to issue specialty license plates for fleet and motor vehicle dealer vehicles.

Among the new plates to soon hit Florida roads: a redesigned Special Olympics tag; a “Live the Dream” license plate, an “In God We Trust” tag and a “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden flag plate.

Other specialty tags include a Fallen Law Enforcement officer plates, “Beat Childhood Cancer” and a “Donate Life” tag.

Notably, the bill will also create specialty plates for out-of-state universities for the first time in state history.

The featured out-of-state university tags include the University of Georgia, Auburn University and the University of Alabama. Also on the sporting front are plates for the Dan Marino Foundation and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

During the Session, Sen. Perry Thurston introduced an amendment to the bill to recognize the “Divine Nine,” a national collection of majority African American fraternities and sororities. The “Divine Nine” plate is included in the signed bill.

The new law will require the DHSMV to discontinue certain specialty license plates if registration falls below 3,000 plates for 12 consecutive months. The threshold for out-of-state college or university license plates, however, is 4,000. In-state institutions and professional sports teams are immune to the requirements.

There are currently over 120 specialty license plates available to drivers in Florida, according to a bill analysis.

The annual use fee associated with specialty plates are distributed by the DHSMV to designated organizations in support of a particular cause or charity.

A full list of new plates can be found online.