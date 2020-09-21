One Hillsborough County high school reports 11 student COVID-19 cases in one week

Hillsborough County’s Newsome High School has reported the most student cases in a single school across the county, now with 11 confirmed positive students, all in the last week.

Last week, news broke that Newsome and Durant high schools quarantined football players following a game against each other. That caused the district to postpone the upcoming games for the schools, since neither had enough players to participate; however, the school district has yet to release quarantine numbers publicly.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County Schools said she was unable to release information, including if a student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hillsborough County School District is continuing to report a steady rise in coronavirus cases since it reopened brick and mortar schools on Aug. 31.

Last week, the district reported 68 new cases, including 51 students and 17 staff members. That was higher than the week prior, which reported 61 cases, and the week before — the first week of school — which only saw 44 cases.

This week, the district has so far only reported two cases, and has not reported any cases for Sunday. With these numbers, the Hillsborough County School district has reported 176 positive cases — 125 students and 51 employees — and the district has yet to report how many students and faculty have had to be quarantined. Neighboring Pasco and Pinellas counties to record quarantines. Pasco releases the total number of students and employees quarantined while Pinellas reports only classrooms affected.

Individuals in contact with a confirmed case on campus must be quarantined, required to stay home for 14 days.

Students and employees listed in the dashboard since reopening have each been on campus, except for four students listed on the Aug. 31 report who were not on campus, because it was the first day of school. The dashboard is updated automatically every hour from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

In Pasco County, coronavirus numbers have been steady, with about four to six cases reported in a typical day.

Last week, the district reported 28 new cases. Since the start of the school year on Aug. 24, the district has reported 63 student cases and 26 staff cases, and has had to quarantine 1,475 students and 153 employees.