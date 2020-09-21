COVID-19 cases now confirmed among 75 students and staff at Pinellas County schools

Three students and two teachers were confirmed positive for COVID-19 Friday in Pinellas County Schools, according to the school district’s Monday report.

The positive tests resulted in two classroom quarantines and one partial classroom quarantine.

Two students tested positive at Westgate Elementary, prompting a partial classroom quarantine. With the new test results, five students have now tested positive at the school and four classrooms have been affected.

A student also tested positive at Oldsmar Elementary School, resulting in one classroom quarantine.

An employee tested positive at Garrison-Jones Elementary School, resulting in one classroom quarantine. A source with knowledge of cases at the school says two other cases are suspected and being investigated.

An employee tested positive at East Lake High School, but no quarantines were issued.

A total of 50 schools have now reported cases of COVID-19 among staff or students. The district has confirmed 45 cases among students and 30 among employees since school began Aug. 24. Those cases have resulted in at least 127 classroom or partial classroom quarantines. That doesn’t include bus quarantines, small groups of students quarantined outside of particular classrooms or sporting teams.

Another nine employees have tested positive at district facilities where students do not attend.