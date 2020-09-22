Gov. DeSantis not pressing White House about Barbara Lagoa SCOTUS bid

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he’s not pushing the White House regarding its consideration of Hialeah’s Barbara Lagoa to ascend to the nation’s highest court.

The Governor, addressing reporters in Tallahassee after a meeting of the Florida Cabinet, said he knows the President has a process, and that the White House knows how to reach him.

“I haven’t spoken to the President or anyone at the White House about it, partially because I’ve appointed justices and there’s a process you go through,” DeSantis said. “As you have questions, you can pick up the phone, you can call, you can ask, and that’s what I’ve done when I’ve done it.”

“Trying to do lobbying, I’m not sure that’s effective either way. So I’ve not had discussions with them,” DeSantis added, before stressing that his lack of involvement is no reflection on Lagoa herself.

“She’s done a great job. She was an easy pick for the Florida Supreme Court. She’s had an exemplary record … done great on the Supreme Court, done great on the 11th Circuit ,” DeSantis said. “She’s somebody I’ve gotten to know. At the same time, I think this is something that the President’s looking at.”

The Governor said Trump has much to consider, including the real possibility of picking a disappointment to the base … something Republican Presidents, including Trump himself, have done.

“We’ve seen the John Roberts,” DeSantis said, referring to the George W. Bush nominee who has been a “disappointment” to DeSantis and other like-minded conservatives.

“And then Gorsuch in his last term gave some inexplicable opinions based on his professed legal philosophy,” DeSantis said, referring to the Trump nominee who likewise has let down the right.

“I think people are really concerned. Conservatives nationwide are looking at [these judges and saying] ‘OK just do what you say you’re going to do.”

“I think whether it’s Barbara Lagoa, Amy Barrett, whether it’s any of these candidates, I think that they’re going to be looking for somebody who has a very clear commitment to the Constitution, has demonstrated that. And it will be somebody who will be more aligned with Justices such as Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas than with Judge Roberts.”

“The Democrats, they don’t miss,” DeSantis said, noting that they tend to get justices that reflect their party’s liberalism, while Republican appointees diverge.

“It will be interesting to see what happens,” DeSantis said. “But I’ve not had any discussions with anyone” about the pick.

That includes the President himself, the Governor added.