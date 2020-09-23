Poll: Economic issues driving tightening presidential race in Florida

President Donald Trump may not be a fan of The Washington Post, but odds are he will endorse its latest poll of the presidential race in Florida.

In a survey of 613 likely voters released Wednesday morning, the Post poll has Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leading Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, 51% to 47%.

This poll, a rare survey to show Trump ahead, is predicated on an unlikely R+5 turnout model. But the results will be hailed by Republicans nonetheless.

The spread is still within the 4.5% margin of error, but the President’s surge among likely voters as the election nears corresponds with the internal polling seen by many Republicans.

Economic issues are helping the President: Seven of every eight voters who identify the economy as their top issue back Trump.

The poll shows that voters of both parties are coming home to their candidates, with just 5% of Democrats polled supporting the President’s reelection, and the same percentage of Republicans willing to vote for Biden.

Trump is the choice of 92% of registered Republicans, and Biden the preference of 94% of Democrats.

The gender gap in support for the two candidates has been pronounced in virtually every poll of this race, but in The Washington Post poll, the numbers among men are dire for the Democrat.

Biden’s support from men cratered, down to 40% in the survey. The President is the choice of 59% of men polled, including 68% of white men.

The former Vice President, meanwhile, cannot close the gap with women. His lead over Trump stands at just eight points, 52% to 44%. And the President leads with white women, 54% to 43%.

Among levels of educational attainment, a familiar narrative predominates.

The President is dominating the Democrat among voters who have not completed their college educations, while those with four-year degrees or more advanced certifications back Biden.

While younger voters continue to back Biden, there are warning signs for the Democrat even among younger millennials.

Biden clings to a five-point lead (50% to 45%) among voters 18 to 39 years of age, but trails by 3% among voters aged 40 to 64.

Among voters 65 and older, the President leads by eight in this survey.