Ad stresses Vern Buchanan effectiveness, bipartisan record

A 30-second ad from Rep. Vern Buchanan’s reelection campaign stresses the seven-term incumbent’s effectiveness passing legislation.

The new spot, entitled “Few Can Match,” began airing on broadcast in Florida’s 16th Congressional District on Thursday.

The ad shows pictures of three Presidents — Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush — signing legislation. It notes the Longboat Key Republican has introduced 22 pieces of legislation that eventually became law.

“It’s a record of accomplishment few can match,” a narrator states.

It’s a quick summary of the same foundation message unrolled by the Buchanan campaign in a nearly four-minute minidocumentary earlier this month.

“The theme of this campaign is very simple,” said Buchanan campaign manager Max Goodman. “A congressman who has passed 22 bipartisan proposals into law versus an opponent with no accomplishments.”

Buchanan faces Democratic state lawmaker Margaret Good in this year’s election. She first won election to office in 2018.

The incumbent, meanwhile, first won his seat in 2006. The campaign ad stresses that in that time, he’s worked closely in the majority and minority, and with presidents in both political parties. One headline spotlighted in the ad mentions Obama by name.

Half his legislative initiatives became law while Democrats controlled the U.S. House of Representative, the campaign notes.

The ad notes The Lugar Center lists Buchanan as one of the 53 most effective House members and one of the 67 most bipartisan. The Florida Chamber of Commerce says Buchanan has the most bipartisan record of any House member now representing the state in Florida.

All this shows an effort to appeal in November to independent and swing voters.

Specific issues with broad appeal get called out in the latter half of the ad. Buchanan’s legislative achievements include outlawing animal cruelty at the federal level, protecting veterans benefits, preserving Medicare, and funding red tide research, all efforts spotlighted.

A release from the campaign further notes sanctions against China regarding importation of Fentanyl, which contributed to an opioid that has ravaged Southwest Florida.

The campaign released a list of all legislative accomplishments, and noted it dwarfed the resume of some long-time legislators like former Texas Rep. Ron Paul, who only ever passed one bill.