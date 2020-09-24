Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Ad stresses Vern Buchanan effectiveness, bipartisan record

2020 Headlines

In CD 7, Leo Valentin launches Spanish-language ad declaring he's 'one of us'
Screenshot from Few Can Match ad.

2020

Ad stresses Vern Buchanan effectiveness, bipartisan record

Seven-term incumbent introduced 22 legislative initiatives that became law.

on

A 30-second ad from Rep. Vern Buchanan’s reelection campaign stresses the seven-term incumbent’s effectiveness passing legislation.

The new spot, entitled “Few Can Match,” began airing on broadcast in Florida’s 16th Congressional District on Thursday.

The ad shows pictures of three Presidents — Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush — signing legislation. It notes the Longboat Key Republican has introduced 22 pieces of legislation that eventually became law.

“It’s a record of accomplishment few can match,” a narrator states.

It’s a quick summary of the same foundation message unrolled by the Buchanan campaign in a nearly four-minute minidocumentary earlier this month.

“The theme of this campaign is very simple,” said Buchanan campaign manager Max Goodman. “A congressman who has passed 22 bipartisan proposals into law versus an opponent with no accomplishments.”

Buchanan faces Democratic state lawmaker Margaret Good in this year’s election. She first won election to office in 2018.

The incumbent, meanwhile, first won his seat in 2006. The campaign ad stresses that in that time, he’s worked closely in the majority and minority, and with presidents in both political parties. One headline spotlighted in the ad mentions Obama by name.

Half his legislative initiatives became law while Democrats controlled the U.S. House of Representative, the campaign notes.

The ad notes The Lugar Center lists Buchanan as one of the 53 most effective House members and one of the 67 most bipartisan. The Florida Chamber of Commerce says Buchanan has the most bipartisan record of any House member now representing the state in Florida.

All this shows an effort to appeal in November to independent and swing voters.

Specific issues with broad appeal get called out in the latter half of the ad. Buchanan’s legislative achievements include outlawing animal cruelty at the federal level, protecting veterans benefits, preserving Medicare, and funding red tide research, all efforts spotlighted.

A release from the campaign further notes sanctions against China regarding importation of Fentanyl, which contributed to an opioid that has ravaged Southwest Florida.

The campaign released a list of all legislative accomplishments, and noted it dwarfed the resume of some long-time legislators like former Texas Rep. Ron Paul, who only ever passed one bill.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?