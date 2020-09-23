Connect with us

Federal Headlines Panhandle

Nikki Fried urges President Trump to approve Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Sally

Federal Headlines

Judge: Eric Trump must testify in fraud probe before election

Federal

Nikki Fried urges President Trump to approve Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Sally

Approval would make more federal resources available.

on

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried penned a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, urging him to approve a Major Disaster Declaration request for Hurricane Sally impacted counties.

A major disaster declaration would make a variety of federal assistance programs available for area residents and public infrastructure reconstruction.

“This approval and a subsequent USDA Secretarial disaster declaration are critical for those impacted to receive federal resources needed to recover, including our agricultural producers in the Panhandle who experienced significant crop losses due to this storm,” Fried wrote.

Fried also sent letters to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), the Florida State Executive Director, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and other Panhandle congressmembers.

Those letters encourage the respective members to pursue a USDA Secretarial disaster declaration, which would require a separate request to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture from DeSantis or the FSA state director.

Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Florida/Alabama border on Sept. 16. The Category 2 storm poured nearly 30 inches of rain and caused dramatic flooding across portions of the Florida Panhandle. In all, the flooding caused 100% crop loss and impacted the 100,000 acres worth of peanuts, cotton and hay; 10,000 acres of corn; and 4,000 acres of horse farms.

FEMA  on Sept. 16 issued an emergency declaration which immediately made some disaster aid available. Major Disaster Declaration, however, would open more resources for the region.

The North Florida counties included in the Major Disaster Declaration request include Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty,Okaloosa, Walton and Washington.

DeSantis originally requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Sept. 18.

The Panhandle recovery comes as the region was already attempting to recover from the 2018  impacts of Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that stands as one of the strongest storms on U.S. record.

Fried noted the region’s hardships in her letter to DeSantis.

“Florida farmers are resilient,” she wrote. “However, too often have our Panhandle agricultural producers had to weather some of the most devastating natural events in the last few years.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.