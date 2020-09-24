Annette Taddeo bill requires state to notify ex-felons of outstanding fines and fees

Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo wants the state to shoulder the burden of informing ex-felons seeking to reclaim their right to vote about any outstanding financial obligations.

The Republican Legislature approved a law last Session (SB 7066) requiring ex-felons to pay all fines, fees and restitution before their voting rights are restored under Amendment 4.

Some groups have challenged the law. That challenge is moving through the court system, but the most recently federal appellate court ruling upheld Republicans’ legislation.

While Democrats have opposed the law on principle — dubbing the measure a “poll tax”— there are practical concerns as well. Tracking whether payments have been made isn’t as easy as it sounds. There is no one central location which houses that information.

Local counties typically record whether financial obligations have been met, but those challenging the GOP law argue the databases are not updated.

Taddeo says she’s seeking to change that process. She plans to file a bill allowing ex-felons to petition the state to determine whether they owe any fines, fees and restitution prior to restoring their voting rights. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement would then work with State Attorneys’ offices to respond within 30 days with a certified letter outlining debts.

If the state does not respond within 30 days, the obligations are waived.

“Those individuals who have served their sentences and want to rejoin the democratic process should not be remanded by government bureaucrats to a new imprisonment designed to strip their voting rights indefinitely,” Taddeo said in a statement announcing the proposal.

“This bill ensures that the path to regain those rights is clear and unambiguous, as the voters intended.”

Republicans have pointed to testimony from Amendment 4’s original backers, stating that repayment of fines and fees would be a necessary part of “completing” a person’s sentence. Taddeo argues that if the state is to set up such a requirement, the state should bear the burden of tracking whether the requirement is met.

“After 65% of Floridians spoke loud and clear that former felons should have their right to vote restored after serving their sentence, the Legislature on a party line vote instituted the additional hurdle of paying their fines and fees,” Taddeo said.

“But we now see that this information seems to be a state secret, with an admission that getting that answer could take years. This is wrong. It should not take years to get an answer that a few computer strokes should be able to provide.”