Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Fall graduation events unlikely amid pandemic

APolitical Headlines

Supreme Court caps sovereign claims at $200K, even for Parkland

APolitical

Fall graduation events unlikely amid pandemic

“We are confident that the fall graduates will be equally celebrated.”

on

After scrubbing traditional graduation ceremonies in the spring and summer because of COVID-19, Florida’s 12 state universities also appear unlikely to have regular fall commencement events.

The state university system directed schools this week to come up with “alternate” fall commencement plans, which could include such things as online ceremonies.

“Recognizing that health guidelines still limit gatherings at this time, it is prudent for universities to develop alternate plans for fall commencement ceremonies, which include any rescheduled spring or summer commencement plans that may have been changed to the fall,” the university system said in a news release.

“While we understand the disappointment this may cause, universities were creative in their spring and summer commencement festivities, and each of them found ways to celebrate their graduates and their achievements. We are confident that the fall graduates will be equally celebrated.”

___

Republished with permission of The News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?