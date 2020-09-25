Connect with us

Never-Trumper group vows $10M campaign to appeal to Republican voters

Constitutional crisis over Electors? Bob Poe says Florida's been there, done that
First effort is video ad “Daughters” that shows Donald Trump denigrating women.

Republicans and Independents for Biden announced Friday it will spend $10 million in battleground states including Florida to convince Republican voters to vote against President Donald Trump.

The group intends to spend the money starting in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, on a television, digital, and direct-mail campaign. It seeks to make the case that Trump is incompetent and lacks decency and must be ousted by voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The group is affiliated with The Lincoln Project, a group formed by so-called “Never-Trumper” Republicans who already have aggressively campaigned against Trump for much of the year.

The first effort is a 1-minute video commercial called “Daughters.” It focuses on reaching suburban Republican women, seeking to make the case that Trump expresses rampant misogyny and promotes a culture that disrespects and bullies women, threatening their daughters’ place in America.

The spot mixes video and images of happy, proud women and girls with clips, images, and headlines that display some of Trump’s harshest comments denigrating women. Through it, a narrator offers a contrast to Trump’s comments, expressing hopes and dreams American parents have for their daughters.

Republicans and Independents for Biden said in a news release “Daughters” starts running  this week across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, television streaming services, and news services.”

“Millions of lifelong Republicans who have voted Republican in every presidential election are ashamed of Donald Trump’s lack of decency and incompetence,” Christine Todd Whitman, former Governor of New Jersey and National Chairwoman of the Steering Committee for Republicans and Independents for Biden stated in the news release.

“Dear daughters, we want so much for you,” the narrator begins, as the videos show women with their daughters, and women in successful positions. “We want you to grow up proud and strong and in an America that believes in you, believes in your work, believes in your potential to be whomever you want to be.”

As the video turns to Trump, the narrator continues, “Free of name calling. Free of body shaming. Free of bullying.”

“We want you to be proud to be nasty,” the narrator advises. “Nasty isn’t a four-letter word. It’s who you are. Strong. Determined. Brave. This is the America we want for you.”

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

