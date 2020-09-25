Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

GOP, Democratic electors include lawmakers

Headlines Tampa Bay

Ethics complaint alleges Hillsborough Tax Collector candidate TK Mathew violated campaign finance rules

Headlines

GOP, Democratic electors include lawmakers

Each party was required to deliver a list of 29 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis by Sept. 1

on

The state Republican and Democratic parties have named their slates of electors for this year’s presidential election, with the names of current and former lawmakers sprinkled through the lists.

Each party was required to deliver a list of 29 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis by Sept. 1, with those people then able to serve as electors if the candidate of their party — Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden — wins the popular vote in the state.

The Florida Department of State posted the lists Friday on its website. The Republican list includes Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota; incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson; Sen. Kathleen Passidomo; Sen. Keith Perry; incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls; Rep. Randy Fine; Rep. Jason Fischer; and Rep. Daniel Perez. The Democatic list includes Florida Democratic Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo; Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried; former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.; former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham.; Rep. Joe Geller; and Rep. Shevrin Jones.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Phase Three to begin immediately; all businesses opened in Florida