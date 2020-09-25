GOP, Democratic electors include lawmakers

The state Republican and Democratic parties have named their slates of electors for this year’s presidential election, with the names of current and former lawmakers sprinkled through the lists.

Each party was required to deliver a list of 29 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis by Sept. 1, with those people then able to serve as electors if the candidate of their party — Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden — wins the popular vote in the state.

The Florida Department of State posted the lists Friday on its website. The Republican list includes Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota; incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson; Sen. Kathleen Passidomo; Sen. Keith Perry; incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls; Rep. Randy Fine; Rep. Jason Fischer; and Rep. Daniel Perez. The Democatic list includes Florida Democratic Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo; Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried; former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.; former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham.; Rep. Joe Geller; and Rep. Shevrin Jones.