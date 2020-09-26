GOP pumps $50K into Michael Owen campaign as gap narrows between Andrew Learned

Republican Michael Owen saw his highest fundraising report this period, narrowing the fundraising gap between Democratic opponent Andrew Learned as the two race for House District 59.

Owen raised $70,200 this period, which spanned Sept. 5 through Sept. 18, while Learned raised $20,546. That haul brings Owen’s total contributions to $201,038, inching closer to Learned’s $219,377 haul so far. The Republican’s overall fundraising includes $85,900 to his campaign from his own pocket.

Owen received a $50,000 boost from the Florida Republican Party, an amount that now makes him more financially competitive with Learned — but the money didn’t stay in his pockets for long.

Owen and Learned had large spending sprees this period, amping up for the November election. Owen spent $43,291 this period, and Learned $56,825.

Despite Owen’s significant finance boost this period, Learned still leads overall in fundraising and cash on hand. After this period, Learned still retains $70,688, while Owen sits with $42,966.

The Democrat also has an additional $23,040 in his Serve Florida PAC; however, the PAC has not been active since the start of August, when it raised $5,000.

This most recent period, Learned received a $1,000 party donation, following a hefty contribution from the Florida Democratic Party last period at $15,000, as well as an in-kind contribution for polling data worth $12,825. However, most of Learned’s contributors are individuals.

Last period, which spanned Aug. 22 through Sept. 4, Learned reported his highest campaign fundraising report, collecting $37,160 in contributions. Owen raised $11,025 in the same span.

Learned did not face a primary challenger, letting him save for the critical stretch nearing the November election. Owen, however, had a costly primary battle.

Owen had a big spending spree leading up to the Aug. 18 primary. While Owen won the GOP Primary Election against Danny Kushmer, he spent nearly $192,000 in the process.

The open race in Florida House District 59 is an important one for both Florida Democrats and Republicans this November.

The seat opened when incumbent Rep. Adam Hattersley opted to run instead for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, which he lost to investigative reporter Alan Cohn in the Aug. 18 Democratic primary.

His departure leaves the door open for Republicans to reclaim the seat Hattersley flipped blue just two years ago. And, it’s a must-win for Democrats looking to retake the Florida House.