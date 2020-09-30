Last Call for 9.30.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Ed. Note — After the contentious presidential debate Tuesday evening, Sunburn is taking a short break (to catch our collective breaths and figure out what the heck happened). Sunburn will return to your mailboxes Friday morning. Thanks again for your readership and continued support.

___

The hot take following last night’s debate may be that America lost, but gamblers see an opportunity to win big.

As is true of most debates, the first head-to-head between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden probably didn’t change any minds.

But it did change the betting lines.

Following the nearly two-hour ordeal, BoyleSports issued an update on the state of the race in the eyes of bettors. Their read: Bet on Biden.

The former VP now has 8/13 odds to win the election. That’s a dip from the 5/6 odds he enjoyed heading into the debate, but he’s still faring better than Trump, who now finds himself underwater in another measure.

The oddsmaker said Biden’s reactions to Trump’s frequent interruptions — including calling the President a “clown” and telling him to “shut up”— helped bolster his standing among bettors.

“Following their shouting match in Ohio, punters were more impressed with Biden which has resulted in Donald Trump being eased out to 11/8 from even money,” BoyleSports spokeswoman Sarah Kinsella said.

“We have been here before however and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Trump secure another four years, but he will have to start winning over some support.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 698,051 FL residents (+1,880 since Tuesday)

— 8,465 Non-FL residents (+68 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 5,784 Travel related

— 254,989 Contact with a confirmed case

— 6,081 Both

— 431,197 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 44,108 in FL

Deaths:

— 14,486 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We’ve had Disney parks open since July. We allowed them to do it earlier, they just wanted that time. They’re still not allowed to operate in California. I mean, after all this time, even though as they opened in Florida, infections have gone down tremendously, they’re still not able to operate in California.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, comparing his reopening plan to California’s

Bill Day’s Latest

