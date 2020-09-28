Florida Democratic Party launches digital ads to lift down-ballot candidates

The Florida Democratic Party dropped $400,000 in digital advertising to promote candidates seeking local office.

Beginning Monday, voters will see region-specific ads encouraging voters to bubble blue to the bottom of the ballot.

“For 21 years Florida has been decimated under Republican rule. And beyond their historic negligence, Republicans in Florida have failed to lead during our current crisis,” said Rosy Gonzalez Speers, Florida Democratic Party senior advisor.

“From an unemployment system they designed to fail to a lack of mask mandates, Republican leaders have left everyday Floridians to fend for themselves. This is unacceptable and we know it’s time for change.”

The move comes during a year when Florida Democrats ramp up support for downballot candidates reaching to the city commission level and beyond.

An ad entitled “Missed” plays off the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, placing responsibility on the shoulders of GOP officials elected at all levels of government.

“For months, we’ve missed family reunions, graduations, weddings,” a narrator states. “We’ve missed each other, but it isn’t our fault.”

The ad goes on to suggest Republicans decimated all facets of government support, keeping wages and health care access low while hurting the school system. That has only continued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But on Nov. 3, we can change that by not missing our chance to vote for Democratic candidates all the way down the ballot.”

The ad then directs viewers to Sunshine.vote, where voters can sign up and quickly receive a digital voting guide spotlighting local races up this year.

That shows candidates running for offices major and low-profile, from Joe Biden down to soil and water conservation board candidates. That includes a number of nonpartisan offices which have registered Democrats in the mix.

The party also will put money behind regionally-specific ads that promote candidates for lower office in the region.

Florida Democrats this year have candidates qualified in all but one Florida House seat and every Florida Senate seat appearing on the November ballot.

State party leaders also worked with candidates for smaller offices in places where the county party structure may not be as strong but where candidates in certain jurisdictions have the chance to win.