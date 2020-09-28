Annette Collazo now leads Alex Rizo in contributions, cash on hand after another big fundraising month

Democratic candidate Annette Collazo is continuing her General Election fundraising spree, adding more than $49,000 in the most recent fundraising reporting period.

Collazo is competing against Republican candidate Alex Rizo in the race to replace House Speaker José Oliva in House District 110.

Collazo raised nearly $37,000 through her campaign from Sept. 5-18. Her political committee, Teachers to Tallahassee, added another $12,500.

Rizo added nearly $17,000 during the same span.

Collazo has now added more than $115,000 in contributions between her campaign and PC. She’s put in just over $3,000 in loans as well. Rizo has raised just over $104,000 overall.

That marks the first time Collazo has surpassed Rizo in outside money raised overall.

Collazo once again relied on out-of-state donors to put up an impressive fundraising haul. Looking at just her campaign account, around 53% of her most recent fundraising total came courtesy of non-Florida residents. Nearly 94% of donations were made from out of state, though many of those donations were for $10 or less, meaning a much larger share of her money raised came from inside the state.

Collazo’s PC also collected $7,500 from Flippable, an organization looking to help Democrats across the country gain control of red districts. A similar group called Future Now Fund Florida also donated $5,000 to Collazo’s PC.

“We are just days away from elections, and there is so much at stake,” Collazo said in a statement on her fundraising haul. “I will continue to work hard for the opportunity to become our community’s voice in Tallahassee.”

Rizo largely relied on big money donors. Friends of Ray Rodrigues, the PC associated with GOP Rep. Ray Rodrigues, gave $1,000 to Rizo’s campaign. The high-powered lobbying firm Rubin, Turnbull & Associates also gave a maxed-out $1,000 donation.

Rizo did outspend Collazo during the period. He spent nearly $29,000 overall. The largest chunk of that — nearly $16,000 — went to DRC Consulting for a mailer campaign. The firm also collected nearly $6,000 more for various expenditures including yard signs, photography costs and other expenses.

Collazo spent just over $3,000 during the same span, almost all of which went toward digital advertising costs on Facebook.

Collazo has more than $95,000 still remaining in her war chest. Rizo holds just under $39,000.

HD 110 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Lakes and Hialeah. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 18.