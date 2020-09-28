Connect with us

Headlines House Races - South Florida

Annette Collazo now leads Alex Rizo in contributions, cash on hand after another big fundraising month

2020 Headlines

Democrats ask full court to hear ballot order fight

Headlines

Annette Collazo now leads Alex Rizo in contributions, cash on hand after another big fundraising month

Rizo had consistently led Collazo in overall money raised until this most recent report.

on

Democratic candidate Annette Collazo is continuing her General Election fundraising spree, adding more than $49,000 in the most recent fundraising reporting period.

Collazo is competing against Republican candidate Alex Rizo in the race to replace House Speaker José Oliva in House District 110.

Collazo raised nearly $37,000 through her campaign from Sept. 5-18. Her political committee, Teachers to Tallahassee, added another $12,500.

Rizo added nearly $17,000 during the same span.

Collazo has now added more than $115,000 in contributions between her campaign and PC. She’s put in just over $3,000 in loans as well. Rizo has raised just over $104,000 overall.

That marks the first time Collazo has surpassed Rizo in outside money raised overall.

Collazo once again relied on out-of-state donors to put up an impressive fundraising haul. Looking at just her campaign account, around 53% of her most recent fundraising total came courtesy of non-Florida residents. Nearly 94% of donations were made from out of state, though many of those donations were for $10 or less, meaning a much larger share of her money raised came from inside the state.

Collazo’s PC also collected $7,500 from Flippable, an organization looking to help Democrats across the country gain control of red districts. A similar group called Future Now Fund Florida also donated $5,000 to Collazo’s PC.

“We are just days away from elections, and there is so much at stake,” Collazo said in a statement on her fundraising haul. “I will continue to work hard for the opportunity to become our community’s voice in Tallahassee.”

Rizo largely relied on big money donors. Friends of Ray Rodrigues, the PC associated with GOP Rep. Ray Rodrigues, gave $1,000 to Rizo’s campaign. The high-powered lobbying firm Rubin, Turnbull & Associates also gave a maxed-out $1,000 donation.

Rizo did outspend Collazo during the period. He spent nearly $29,000 overall. The largest chunk of that — nearly $16,000 — went to DRC Consulting for a mailer campaign. The firm also collected nearly $6,000 more for various expenditures including yard signs, photography costs and other expenses.

Collazo spent just over $3,000 during the same span, almost all of which went toward digital advertising costs on Facebook.

Collazo has more than $95,000 still remaining in her war chest. Rizo holds just under $39,000.

HD 110 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Lakes and Hialeah. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 18.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Palm Beach County official says businesses can still be fined under mask mandates, despite Governor’s order