Jean-Pierre Bado collects nearly $57K with big assist from Florida Democratic Party

Democratic candidate Jean-Pierre Bado added nearly $57,000 in the most recent fundraising period thanks in part to a $40,000 influx from the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

That $57,000 mark is easily Bado’s best fundraising period of the House District 114 cycle. That remains true even after subtracting the FDP cash. Bado had not raised more than $17,000 in any two-week span prior to the most recent filing.

The beer business also assisted Bado, according to the newly-filed fundraising reports. Gold Coast Beverage, Quality Acquisition Company and the Florida Beer Wholesalers Good Government Committee all gave maxed-out $1,000 donations to Bado. Those three groups each represent beer distributors.

Florida Alliance for Better Government, a PC run by Democratic consultant Screven Watson, also put $1,000 toward Bado’s bid.

His Republican opponent, Demi Busatta Cabrera, raised just over $5,700 in contributions during the most recent fundraising period, spanning Sept. 5-18.

The Republican Party of Florida didn’t leave her hanging, however. The party put forward just over $24,000 in in-kind contributions in the form of staff and polling costs. That’s different than the hard cash the FDP gave to Bado, but it will nevertheless help Busatta Cabrera’s campaign to take the seat for Republicans.

Busatta Cabrera has been the better fundraiser thus far, adding nearly $146,000 for her HD 114 bid. Bado has added just over $128,000 in outside cash. That’s including the $40,000 FDP donation. Bado has also added $7,500 in loans to his campaign.

Friends of Randy Fine, a PC belonging to Republican Rep. Randy Fine, gave $1,000 to Busatta Cabrera in the newest fundraising period. The Southeast Florida Chamber Alliance also added $1,000 to her account.

A look at new expenditures shows Bado ramping up spending in recent weeks, as he dropped more than $38,000 in campaign costs overall. He spent nearly $30,000 on mailer costs with Deliver Strategies, a Virginia-based firm. Bado shipped another $4,500 to GW Strategies and $3,400 to Brooklyn-based strategist Monzona Whaley for political consulting.

Busatta Cabrera spent less than $2,200 during the same span. The biggest portion of that — $1,650 — went to Marin and Sons for voter outreach expenses.

Going forward, Busatta Cabrera retains the cash on hand advantage with around $56,000 available. Bado holds just under $30,000.

HD 114 covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Cutler Bay, South Miami and West Miami. Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández is vacating the seat to pursue a Senate seat.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 18.