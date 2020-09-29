Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Michael Bloomberg's PAC launches Florida ad on Joe Biden, economy

America in Crisis Headlines

St. Pete Mayor, Chief of Police warn out-of-town counter-protesters to stay away
Screen shot from campaign commercial "Economy" from Independence USA PAC.

Headlines

Michael Bloomberg’s PAC launches Florida ad on Joe Biden, economy

The ad calls Biden ‘a president for the middle class.’

on

With the New York Times reporting on President Donald Trump‘s tax write-offs of hundreds of millions of dollars, a new TV commercial is hitting Florida calling Joe Biden “a President for the middle class.”

The 30-second commercial “Economy” is coming from Michael Bloomberg‘s Independence USA Political Action Committee and will play in broadcast and on cable in all Florida markets, according to a news release from that PAC.  The ad is part of Bloomberg’s stated commitment to spend $100 million just in Florida to support Biden over Trump, through Independence USA as well as other Democratic groups.

This ad spotlights Biden’s middle class background, gives a cursory run-through of numerous Biden economic and tax pledges without much detail, and ends with the potential catchphrase, “a President for the middle class.”

The ad may be less about reassuring middle-class America on things such as taxes, American jobs, help for small businesses, and affordable education, though all of those are briefly mentioned during video showing Biden meeting with various workers. Trump and the Trump campaign have charged repeatedly that Biden’s plans would raise taxes on all Americans, while this ad references “middle class-tax breaks.”

The point of the ad, however, may be more about trying to make Biden appear not just for the middle class, but of the middle class. Launched this week, the ad contrasts Biden, indirectly, with Trump, who was born rich and who this week has had to defend against New York Times reports about making and losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year while paying zero or $750 in taxes.

“Economy” opens with images of Biden as a child on a couch with his family, as a child with his sister and a brother in the yard, and as a baby in his father’s arms. “Joe Biden was raised a middle class kid,” the narrator says. “His dad struggled to support the family.”

“We’re going to make sure that every voter in the state of Florida knows that a Biden administration won’t just rebuild the middle class, they’ll build it back better,” Bloomberg stated in the news release.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Palm Beach County official says businesses can still be fined under mask mandates, despite Governor’s order