Ruth Bader Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

Washington last week honored the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects. On Friday, the women’s rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman to do so.

Arlington, just over the Potomac River from Washington, is best known as the resting place of approximately 400,000 service members, veterans and family members. Ginsburg is the 14th justice to be buried at the cemetery. A mother of two, she had battled recurring cancer. Small in stature, large in history, the Brooklyn-born Ginsburg was remembered as an extremely bright Columbia graduate who was passed over for jobs at a time when few women became lawyers, only to go on to reshape the nation’s laws protecting women’s rights and equality.

Last week, she lay in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol as the first woman ever so honored, making history again as she had throughout her extraordinary life while an intensifying election-year battle swirled over her replacement. The flag-draped casket of Ginsburg had drawn members of Congress, top military officials, friends and family, some with children in tow, to the Capitol's grand Statuary Hall, paying respect to the cultural icon who changed American law and perceptions of women's power. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first Jewish person to lie in state at the Capitol. The public proceedings included musical selections from one of her favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.