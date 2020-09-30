Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr., Jorge Masvidal to launch ‘fighters against socialism’ bus tour Saturday

Three city swing awaits the President’s namesake son.

The President’s namesake son and a leading MMA fighter will be among two of the major draws for a three-stop “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour this Saturday

Donald Trump Jr. will be joined by 35-year-old Jorge Masvidal, a Miami fighter who is promoting the event on his Twitter page.

“The anti-communism bus tour will be arriving at a city near you,” the combat sports veteran vowed.

The “kick-off” event for the tour, at the Tampa Convention Center, starts at 11 AM.

From there, the bus moves onward to Kissimmee’s Nación De Fe at 2:00 PM.

The tour finishes in Coconut Creek, for a 6:00 PM wrap-up at the American Top Team gym.

Masvidal has shared the stage with President Trump before, including at a Latinos for Trump event in September.

The President notably lauded a knockout punch the fighter threw in a 2019 fight.

“What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second,” Trump quipped, “that’s a good return.”

Another Floridian introduced to a national audience at the Republican National Convention also will be on the tour with Trump Jr. and Masvidal.

Cuban-American businessman Maximo Alvarez, who issued a clarion call against socialism in his remarks, will also join.

“Right now it is up to us to decide our fate and to choose freedom over oppression,” Alvarez said at the RNC. “President Trump is fighting the forces of anarchy and communism. And I know he will continue to do just that. And what about his opponent? And the rest of the DC swamp? I have no doubt they will hand the country over to those dangerous forces.”

The Trump campaign’s focus on Hispanic voters continues in the Sunshine State, emboldened by polls that show the President gaining traction with Latino demographics compared to his campaign’s performance in 2016.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

