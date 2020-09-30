New Donald Trump ad warns of ‘radical left’ opposition to Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign is making a big bet that the nomination of Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will rally his base.

The campaign on Wednesday announced an “eight-figure” nationwide ad buy, including, but not limited to, Florida. The add seeks to affirm the President’s third high court pick and to depict opposition as being on the “radical left.”

The thirty-second spot begins extolling 48-year-old Barrett, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, as a “proud Constitutional conservative, a Christian, a mother of seven.”

“The radical left is desperate to stop her,” a male voiceover intoned over a picture of the movement’s apparent trinity: Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

How desperate? According to the ad, they are attacking her faith and her family, but the spot offered no evidence of those specific charges.

Instead, the advertisement inserted a clip of HBO talk show host Bill Maher, asking “How Catholic is Amy Coney Barrett? Really, really Catholic.”

The ad calls on viewers to text “confirm” to a five-digit number.

Whether viewers perform the call to action or not, Judge Barrett’s ascension to the Supreme Court is all but a done deal. Democrats don’t have the votes to stop the process, and expectations are that by the end of October, the spot vacated by the death of liberal jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be filled.

If the confirmation moves forward according to the proposed timeline, Barrett will be ensconced on the high court in time to potentially rule on challenges to the 2020 election results.

With a close election expected and tallies ultimately delayed by the delivery of mail ballots, many worry that a modern version of 2000’s drama between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush may be imminent.