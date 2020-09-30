Eric Silagy: FPL is working to deliver a cleaner, more affordable future

Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy says the utility company is working to help customers and businesses in the best way it can — delivering more reliable, affordable energy.

Silagy gave the keynote address at the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Wednesday, outlining how the state’s largest utility company is working to make good on that commitment over the short and long term.

“FPL stands shoulder to shoulder with you and with our business community, and we’re going to do everything we can to help. For us, that means continuing to deliver America’s best energy value — electricity that’s not just clean and reliable but also, importantly, affordable.

“Delivering on this promise means we have to constantly look over the horizon, because we have a responsibility to not only serve customers over the short term amid a global pandemic but we also have to make sure we’re positioned to meet the energy needs of our customers and for the future generations for decades to come. Quite frankly, it’s what customers have come to expect from us, and it’s the right thing to do.”

During the pandemic, FPL has taken steps to save residential customers money on their monthly utility bills, among other relief efforts. As for the future, Silagy said FPL will meet the needs of future generations by continuing to invest in its infrastructure.

More neighborhood power lines are being moved underground and the company has been installing “smart grid” technology throughout its footprint. The tech enables FPL to better predict or prevent power outages and helps get the power back on faster when one occurs.

Sustainability is also a focus.

Silagy mentioned FPL’s commitment to install 30 million solar panels throughout the state by 2030. So far this year, the company has opened 10 solar plants that produce a combined 745 megawatts of power — enough to power 150,000 homes — and there’s more to come.

He also teased “innovative green hydrogen technology” as another eco-friendly energy option the company is exploring that could make a “truly 100% carbon-free” future become a reality.

“Now, I realize you can’t look at your calendar and circle the end of this pandemic, and for many that makes the future much more fuzzy and out of focus,” Silagy said. ”But that balance of tackling today’s problems while always looking to the future is ingrained in our DNA at FPL, and I know it’s exactly what our local Chambers and all of you in our business community are doing and continue to do,” Silagy said.

“That’s exactly what our business community needs right now — steady leadership to carry them through this tough time and to set them up for success when this is all over.”