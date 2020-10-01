Marco Rubio says presidential debate was ‘mirror’ of America

Tuesday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was so chaotic that followup events will have rule changes.
But those blaming the President for the tone of the debate, asserts Senator Marco Rubio, may be better off looking closer to home.
In an appearance on Thursday’s Hugh Hewitt radio show, the second-term Republican said the debate was a “mirror” that reflected the country more than the participants.
“I think politics follows culture, not culture following politics,” Rubio said, describing the debate as a “mirror that sort of showed us what we look like as a nation and as a people in which we’re all talking at each other and over each other, but not to each other.”
Rubio went on to assert that the Biden/Trump clash ” perfectly captured the state of American politics in society today.”
The Senator also made the case that winning an election isn’t a zero sum game, as governing afterwards is essential.
Rubio said “there is no such thing as a successful America that leaves 35 or 40% of the country not just unhappy, but angry.”
“Total victory in politics in a republic ultimately leaves you with a fundamental question – what’s the point of winning the right to govern if there’s no country to govern after you win?”
For Rubio, “when the debates or when the arguments over these things become an impediment to action… or when we spend a lot of time talking about the process and not the actual results is where it really becomes detrimental.”
Concerns are especially heightened in what Rubio refers to as “a time of great crisis.”
“The pandemic has been a great crisis, but there are greater crises that potentially loom where you’ve got to bring the nation together. And if people don’t view themselves as fellow countrymen, you won’t be able to do that no matter who the adversary is or what the crisis is,” Rubio said.
The Senator did not suggest how the eventual winner of the presidential election will bring the nation together, but expectations are for an anxious post-Election Day period as ballots are tabulated (and likely contested.)
S.B. ANTHONY
October 1, 2020 at 2:42 pm
Anyone appearing on the Hugh Hewitt radio show to spew Republicon propaganda and misinformation
doesn’t get to advise Americans. Step up on a few phone books, Little Marco, and look in the mirror.
You and your ilk are the cause of a destroyed country.
TED KRUZE
October 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm
Could be, Marco, but, if so, it was the POS representing the Red States and the Trumpicans that presented the severe problem – while the other guy evidenced quite a bit of traditional restraint, patience, and civility. Looks like the culure of the Trumpican and Red State louts is the culture causing the problem!
Of course, you and all your weak-kneed compatriots in the Red State Senate could control your annointed loutish leader – but NONE of you have any semblance of the balls necessary to do so – nowhere along the line – not resulting after the Mueller Report – not during from the impeachment proceedings – not during from the criminal mishandling of the pandemic, the recession, and, now, after this shithole display by your guy at the recent ‘debate’!
You schmucks should be ashamed! Like failed parents totally unable to control your friggin’ terrible two-year-old!
Apparently, it’s “Red State Culture”, “Trumpican Culture”, or what some might call, “Republican Culture” – anchored by the supposedly moralistic and religious “Evangelicals” – who are actually responsible for voting your unChristian, amoral, and gangsterish leader into office in the first place!
Pppfftttt!
Sonja Fitch
October 1, 2020 at 3:40 pm
I don’t know what mirror you looking in marco! Oh wait I do! It is the mirror of the goptrump cult sociopaths sexist racist scum ! The mirror of America is of common good and common goals! Vote Democrat up and down ballot! Vote Blue!