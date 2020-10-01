COVID-19 cases continue to trickle in at Pinellas County schools

Six schools reported more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to Pinellas County Schools data released Thursday.

Three students and three employees were confirmed positive, resulting in nine partial classroom quarantines at three schools.

Osceola Fundamental High School confirmed one positive student, resulting in five partial classroom quarantines. The school has now had four students test positive with 11 classrooms affected.

For the second day in a row, Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School confirmed a student case of COVID-19, resulting in two partial classroom quarantines. The school has now had three student cases and four partial classroom quarantines.

Pinellas Park Middle School confirmed an employee cases, prompting quarantines in two classrooms. Another employee previously tested positive for the virus, but this was the first time the school had to quarantine anyone other than the immediately affected individual.

High Point Elementary School reported its first case Wednesday, a staff member, but no quarantines were required.

Safety Harbor Elementary School also confirmed an employee case, but did not issue quarantines. It was the first case reported at that school since schools reopened Aug. 24.

East Lake High School added another student to its tally Wednesday, brining the total number of students who tested positive since schools reopened to five. One employee also previously tested positive. No quarantines were required from Wednesday’s case, however East Lake remains the county’s most affected school with 25 complete or partial classroom quarantines and two partial bus quarantines.

A total of 65 schools have now been affected by COVID-19, most requiring at least some limited quarantines. At least 206 classrooms have been impacted as well as several buses, “small groups” of students and a handful of sports teams or groups. Meanwhile, 84 students and 38 employees have now tested positive.

The district does not report the total number of quarantines, only classrooms, buses, extracurricular programs and clusters of students affected.