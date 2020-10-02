Personnel note: The Southern Group expands its Jacksonville office with addition of Jim Gilmore, Chris Hagan

Jim Gilmore and Chris Hagan of Jacksonville’s Gilmore Hagan Partners are joining The Southern Group, one of Florida’s top lobbying firms.

The duo’s addition brings more than 40 years of trusted economic development, business development and lobbying experience throughout the state to The Southern Group.

“For more than 20 years, The Southern Group has been at the tip of the spear of Florida government relations,” firm founder and chairman Paul Bradshaw said. “Our innovative approach to local and state lobbying has enabled us to become the Sunshine State’s largest influence firm. This momentum is something we are constantly looking to build upon, and the addition of the Gilmore Hagan team in Jacksonville does just that.”

Gilmore has more than 30 years of experience and has generated over $1.5 billion in new investment in public and private projects. His efforts have spurred corporate relocations – generating high-paying jobs and raising property values – and provided millions in federal grant funds for transportation and infrastructure improvements and economic development.

“We are excited to grow within The Southern Group and look forward to seeing results from our forces combined,” Gilmore said. “We firmly believe that our expertise in economic development combined with their strong presence in the Florida market will be a driving force for client success in the future.

Hagan has more than 10 years of experience in government relations and represents clients throughout Florida before municipal councils. He covers issues that range from multimillion-dollar economic development projects to local construction and development permitting. He also specializes in creative solutions for private clients in the fields of economic development and government relations to help them achieve their business goals and create new jobs.

“We are incredibly excited to join The Southern Group,” said Hagan, who will serve as the Jacksonville office’s managing partner. “The strength of their brand in the Southeastern US is matched only by the reputations of their individual professionals. We look forward to adding value to The Southern Group and its clients, and I know our new colleagues will offer the same to our existing clients.”

Also joining The Southern Group is Taylor Mejia, a University of North Florida political science graduate who has led strategic partnerships for Gilmore Hagan Partners since 2015. She is responsible for the multiagency coordination program of several multi-million-dollar infrastructure projects for local and state entities.

All three additions are values-centered professionals committed to the Florida region. Their experience in their fields will bring value to The Southern Group Florida’s market, and beyond.