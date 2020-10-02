Florida politicians react to Donald Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

As Florida politicos began waking Friday morning to news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, reactions began to roll in with support for the First Couple’s speedy recovering pouring in from all sides of the political spectrum.

Speculation began Thursday night that the President may have contracted the virus after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisors, had tested positive. Trump announced he and the First Lady were going into quarantine and awaiting test results. The announcement came around 1 a.m. that the pair had tested positive.

Early reports, indicated in a tweet from the First Lady, showed the two were “feeling fine.”

White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a statement the two were being cared for at the White House.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley said in a statement. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden sent his well wishes Friday morning as he prepares to be tested for the virus after appearing with Trump Tuesday night in the first presidential debate.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Well wishes were abound in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a staunch Trump ally, tweeted “best wishes” for a swift recovery.

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I send our best wishes for a swift recovery to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Hope to see both of them back in Florida very soon. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 2, 2020

“Florida is praying for a speedy recovery for our President, First Lady, and all who are recovering from COVID-19. We will get through this together,” the Florida GOP tweeted.

Florida is praying for a speedy recovery for our President, First Lady, and all who are recovering from COVID-19. We will get through this together. https://t.co/INWcPKV3Dq — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) October 2, 2020

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio likewise tweeted that he was “praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Support poured in also from across the aisle, even as some non-elected Democratic voters tweeted joy over the President’s diagnosis.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist offered “thoughts and prayers” to the President, First Lady and their staff.

“This virus is incredibly transferable, no one is exempt. Until there’s a vaccine, our best defense is to continue to mask up, social distance, and follow @CDCgov guidelines,” Crist tweeted and provided in a statement to media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the First Lady, and their staff. This virus is incredibly transferable, no one is exempt. Until there’s a vaccine, our best defense is to continue to mask up, social distance, and follow @CDCgov guidelines. — Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) October 2, 2020

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a once contender for Biden’s running mate, echoed those prayers.

Praying for the President and First Lady during this difficult time for our nation. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) October 2, 2020

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried offered her support as well while also cautioning residents to take the virus seriously.

“Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy and full recovery. This is a sobering reminder that #COVID19 is not a hoax and this pandemic is far from over. Continue to #WearAMask, take extra precautions, and #BeSMARTFL,” she tweeted.

Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy and full recovery. This is a sobering reminder that #COVID19 is not a hoax and this pandemic is far from over. Continue to #WearAMask, take extra precautions, and #BeSMARTFL. — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) October 2, 2020

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a prominent Democrat considering a run against Gov. DeSantis in 2022, qualified her support for the President’s recovery.

“I don’t support the Trump Administration but still wish the President and First Lady Trump a full and speedy recovery. I truly hope no one else near them contracted this virus and encourage everyone to #WearAMask,” she tweeted.

I don’t support the Trump Administration but still wish the President and First Lady Trump a full and speedy recovery. I truly hope no one else near them contracted this virus and encourage everyone to #WearAMask. Despite what some say, #COVID19 is serious. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) October 2, 2020

Rep. Chris Latvala, who recently overcame COVID-19 himself, tweeted a more personal sentiment.

As someone who knows firsthand what it is like, my prayers are with the President and the First Lady. — Chris Latvala (@ChrisLatvala) October 2, 2020

Here is a round up of other Florida reactions:

Best wishes to our President and First Lady for a speedy recovery. Praying for them and for all those affected by #COVID19. https://t.co/p3wROF7elN — Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz) October 2, 2020

We wish President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. We are glad to hear they are both doing well and remain reassured that the White House is fully functional and equipped to operate through virtual events with minimal disruptions.@FoxFriendsFirst pic.twitter.com/l4RUnwneXy — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) October 2, 2020

We pray for a full and speedy recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS . — Jim Boyd (@JimBoydFL) October 2, 2020

Prayers for a full and speedy recovery for the President, First Lady, and anyone else overcoming this hidden enemy. We must stand united as ONE America in this battle against COVID-19. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 2, 2020

God Bless our President! — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) October 2, 2020

I wish the President and First Lady a full and speedy recovery. They and their family are in my thoughts. https://t.co/B3s7aVqZR2 — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) October 2, 2020

Praying for a speedy recovery for you and @FLOTUS. https://t.co/4tENliPgnn — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) October 2, 2020

My prayers go out to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS as they begin their recovery from COVID-19. We are with you! — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) October 2, 2020

My family and I are praying for a speedy recovery for our President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. https://t.co/7QvVg6kxZv — Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) October 2, 2020

We are praying for the President and the First Lady as they recover. America will get through this together. https://t.co/MCDipqoC5Z — Raymond Rodrigues (@isayray) October 2, 2020