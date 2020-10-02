Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Florida politicians react to Donald Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump campaign continues to promote upcoming appearances despite quarantine

Headlines

Florida politicians react to Donald Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

Prayers and well-wishes are rolling in for the President and First Lady.

on

As Florida politicos began waking Friday morning to news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, reactions began to roll in with support for the First Couple’s speedy recovering pouring in from all sides of the political spectrum.

Speculation began Thursday night that the President may have contracted the virus after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisors, had tested positive. Trump announced he and the First Lady were going into quarantine and awaiting test results. The announcement came around 1 a.m. that the pair had tested positive.

Early reports, indicated in a tweet from the First Lady, showed the two were “feeling fine.”

White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a statement the two were being cared for at the White House.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,”  Conley said in a statement. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden sent his well wishes Friday morning as he prepares to be tested for the virus after appearing with Trump Tuesday night in the first presidential debate.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.

Well wishes were abound in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a staunch Trump ally, tweeted “best wishes” for a swift recovery.

“Florida is praying for a speedy recovery for our President, First Lady, and all who are recovering from COVID-19. We will get through this together,” the Florida GOP tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio likewise tweeted that he was “praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Support poured in also from across the aisle, even as some non-elected Democratic voters tweeted joy over the President’s diagnosis.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist offered “thoughts and prayers” to the President, First Lady and their staff.

“This virus is incredibly transferable, no one is exempt. Until there’s a vaccine, our best defense is to continue to mask up, social distance, and follow @CDCgov guidelines,” Crist tweeted and provided in a statement to media.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a once contender for Biden’s running mate, echoed those prayers.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried offered her support as well while also cautioning residents to take the virus seriously.

Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy and full recovery. This is a sobering reminder that #COVID19 is not a hoax and this pandemic is far from over. Continue to #WearAMask, take extra precautions, and #BeSMARTFL,” she tweeted.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a prominent Democrat considering a run against Gov. DeSantis in 2022, qualified her support for the President’s recovery.

“I don’t support the Trump Administration but still wish the President and First Lady Trump a full and speedy recovery. I truly hope no one else near them contracted this virus and encourage everyone to #WearAMask,” she tweeted.

Rep. Chris Latvala, who recently overcame COVID-19 himself, tweeted a more personal sentiment.

Here is a round up of other Florida reactions:

 

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Charles schulze

    October 2, 2020 at 8:37 am

    I thoroughly dislike the Trumps. All of them. But I do not wish any harm, just prison.
    I hope they both recover.

    Reply

  2. DisplacedCTYankee

    October 2, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Trump asked for it. He got it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Donald, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19