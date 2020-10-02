East Lake High School has double the classrooms affected by COVID-19 than any other in Pinellas

East Lake High School added another student case of COVID-19 Thursday, according to Pinellas County Schools’ data released Friday. The latest test result further soldifies the north county’s high school’s status as the worst impacted school throughout the district.

The latest case resulted in six partial classroom quarantines and one partial bus quarantine. That brings the school’s total case load to six students and one employee. The cases have impacted 31 classrooms and three partial buses.

No other school has had as many cases — Tarpon Springs Elementary School is just behind with six cases — and East Lake has by far issued more quarantines than any other public school in the district. The next closest school is St. Petersburg High where 15 classrooms have had quarantines issued.

Meanwhile, Clearwater Fundamental Middle School confirmed a student case Thursday, resulting in seven partial classroom quarantines. That school has now had two student cases and ten classrooms affected.

Cross Bayou Elementary School reported one employee case resulting in one entire classroom quarantine. It’s the school’s first know case of COVID-19.

A student tested positive at Elisa Nelson Elementary School and at Clearview Adult Education Center resulting in one partial classroom quarantine at each school.

One employee each tested positive at James B. Sanderlin Pre-k-8 and Countryside High School, neither resulting in quarantines. A student tested positive at Tarpon Springs High School, which also did not require additional quarantines.

A total of 88 students and 40 employees have now tested positive at Pinellas County schools since in-person learning resumed Aug. 24. The cases have resulted in impacts to at least 220 classrooms. A total of 67 traditional public schools have confirmed cases.

Charter schools do not have the same reporting guidelines as traditional public schools. Just this week Plato Academy Clearwater, Plato Academy Seminole and MycroSchool Pinellas each reported cases previously confirmed, but no other information.