Post debate: Joe Biden maintains 5-point lead on Donald Trump in Florida

Presidential nominee Joe Biden maintains a 5-point lead against President Donald Trump in the Sunshine State, according to a new poll from the New York Times and Siena College.

The survey was conducted among 1,416 likely voters in Florida and Pennsylvania, another crucial swing state, following a messy, heated debate Tuesday night. The surveys started on Wednesday and continued into Friday, when it was announced Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Biden led 47% to 42% margin among likely Florida voters.