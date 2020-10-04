Connect with us

'WE WILL BEAT THIS': Donald Trump fundraises from Walter Reed sickbay

Rick Scott bullish on Amy Barrett vote despite sick Senators

Even as conflicting reports circulate about President Donald Trump‘s ongoing recovery from coronavirus, the President continues to attempt to match fundraising from Democrat Joe Biden, a battle he was losing long before the infection last week.

The latest attempt could not have been predicted even days ago, before the President was flown off the White House grounds with COVID-19. But unprecedented times lead to unprecedented pitches, including a video from the President’s hospital suite that blurred the line between sober policy communication and campaign season appeal.

Promoted with the title “NEW TRUMP TEXT MESSAGE,” the campaign presents the text as the President offering a campaign message from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

The call to action compels: “Pres. Trump has a message for you from Walter Reed. WE WILL BEAT THIS! Watch video & stand with your President NOW!”

That message was not a unique one, alas, but a usage of the campaign of the video Trump released Saturday, in which the President promised that he’ll “be back soon.”

The Winred site includes a pitch for a $45 donation.

“President Trump is a fighter. He is working hard for the American People every single day, and now it’s our turn to fight for him. If every Patriot gives just $45 we’ll have what it takes to re-elect President Trump in November. Can you chip in?”

A splash page promises that the President will be calling in “one hour for an update.”

Who or what the President is calling is not disclosed, but the campaign continues to attempt to juxtapose the image of a virus-positive President with a business as usual footing for the president’s reelection stretch run.

The campaign, despite the President languishing in the government hospital, is deploying assets who are not virus-positive to battleground states.

“Operation MAGA” will send Vice President Mike PenceDonald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump out.

“Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail,” said Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager.

Stepien will not be in the field anytime soon himself though. Like Trump, he is virus positive.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S. B. ANTHONY

    October 4, 2020 at 11:43 am

    WE WILL BEAT YOU!

    Reply

