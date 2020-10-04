Connect with us

New Jersey contacting Donald Trump fundraiser guests

Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus again
The state is contacting more than 200 people who were at the event.

State and county officials in New Jersey are contacting more than 200 people who were at President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club for Thursday’s campaign fundraiser and asking them to monitor for possible coronavirus symptoms.

If they were in close contact with the President or his staff, they are being asked to quarantine for 14 days. Officials recommend waiting five to seven days from the event to get a COVID-19 test to prevent false negatives.

Trump announced early Friday that he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a statement issued Sunday, the White House sent the New Jersey officials a list of 206 attendees.

Meanwhile, Somerset County officials are contacting employees who worked the event, most of whom live in the county.

State and county officials said the federal government is also conducting contact tracing.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that a full contact tracing, consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was completed for the President’s Bedminster trip. Trump did not have any interactions with Bedminster staff or guests that would be considered to be “close” based on the guidelines, Deere said.

All White House staff considered to be in close contact during the trip have been identified, contacted and recommended to quarantine, Deere said.

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    October 4, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    No sympathy for idiots.

  2. Sonja Fitch

    October 4, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Who cares ? Rich white people and their privileged egos! It is what it is!

