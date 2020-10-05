Donald Trump says leaving hospital for White House, feels great

President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.

Trump tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning, as did two of her deputies.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley said the White House is equipped to provide “world class medical care” and is staffed around the clock with medical staff.

Conley and other doctors who gave a press briefing Monday afternoon said Trump has “met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria” and had not run a fever for 72 hours. He will continue taking anti-COVID-19 medicines at the White House.

“There is nothing that is being done here that can’t be done, safely, at home,” Conley said out front of Walter Reed.

However Conley stopped short of giving details of what lung scans might have revealed, citing federal health information privacy laws.

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, the doctors said Trump’s health was improving and he could be discharged as early as Monday to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.

Trump “is ready to get back to a normal work schedule” and was optimistic about a Monday release, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. He said a determination would be made after further evaluation by his medical team later Monday.

Less than one month before Election Day, Trump was eager to project strength despite his illness. The still-infectious president surprised supporters who had gathered outside the hospital, riding by Sunday in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.

