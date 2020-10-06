Connect with us

Scott Plakon launches 2 TV ads in HD 29 focusing on accomplishments

Ads support reelection bid in rematch with Dem Tracey Kagan.

Republican Rep. Scott Plakon has launched two TV commercials supporting his reelection campaign for House District 29, both offering testimonials from his family.

In one commercial, his wife Rachel Plakon discusses his legislative efforts to provide more protection for stalking victims, help for single mothers, and to eliminate a criminal statute of limitations law to make it easier to prosecute pedophiles.

In the other, his daughter Jeanne Plakon Zamith, a trauma nurse, discusses his efforts to provide more support for women fighting breast and ovarian cancer, and to lead new efforts to support people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which took her mother, his first wife, Susie Plakon, in 2018.

Plakon, a publisher from Lake Mary, is battling Democratic challenger Tracey Kagan, a criminal defense lawyer from Longwood, in the Nov. 3 election for HD 29. The election is a rematch of their 2018 contest, which Plakon won 51% to 49%.

The district covers most of western Seminole County, including all or parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, and the Wekiva Springs area. It’s entirely suburban and mostly affluent, with some working class neighborhoods. There are some significant African American communities, mainly in the Sanford and Forest City areas, and significant Hispanic, primarily Puerto Rican communities, mainly in Longwood and Forest City.

The 30-second commercials are running on TV. Plakon’s campaign declined to give details on the buy, or whether they are on broadcast, cable, streaming, or a combination. A 15-second version of each is running on social media.

Both commercials have Plakon’s family offering essentially the same openings and closings.

“I am so proud of my dad Scott Plakon, not because he’s a great Legislator but for his servant’s heart,” Zamith says to open her commercial. “When he sees a problem, he springs into action.” She concludes it with, “Florida is better because of my dad, Scott Plakon.”

