Florida State University President John Thrasher, wife test positive for COVID-19

Florida State University President John Thrasher and his wife, Jean Thrasher, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university president and former House Speaker received a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday afternoon after his wife received a positive diagnosis late Monday. He attended FSU’s football game Saturday against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks without his wife.

Both Thrashers are at home, isolating and monitoring symptoms.

“Both are feeling well at this time, and the president is working from home,” the university said in a statement.

“We are feeling well at this time and truly appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes!” the president added in his own Twitter statement.

University officials added that the school president is regularly tested for the COVID-19 virus, the previous result returning negative on Friday.

Although he has limited in-person meetings and primarily communicates over Zoom, virtual events and other online communication means, some of his staff have worked closely in recent days. Those staff members tested negative Tuesday following his diagnosis, and school and public health officials are conducting contact tracing.

The university campus remains open this fall, but most classes are remote with some classes being offered face-to-face.

COVID-19 cases on campus trended downward last week with a 2% positivity rate after a surge early last month, according to the university.

Thrasher has taken a hardline approach to limiting coronavirus spread, announcing last months that students who flout isolation orders could face suspensions for at least one semester. That drew indirect criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suggested lawmakers could present a student Bill of Rights.

The university president has also been a proponent of school sports, advocating for their return alongside the Governor. In August, he said he hoped that by playing safely and with strict precautions, FSU could play a role in convincing reluctant college sports conferences to return.

“I think all these red herrings that are out there that have talked about, frankly, we’ve dealt with, we’ve dealt with for the entire time that we’ve been getting ready to play football,” Thrasher said. “We’ve tried to imagine every circumstance that could happen, and we think we can do it safely.”

The university president is 76 years old.

