Lt. Gov. Núñez gives Florida’s troubled voter registration website a clean bill of health

Florida’s Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence in the state’s recently-troubled voter registration website Wednesday.

Though registration was originally expected to close Monday, difficulties created by a crush of registration attempts required the state to provide one more day for Floridians to sign up.

That extended play has come and gone, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez assured Fox and Friends that the state’s voter registration website, despite existential challenges to start the week, has a clean bill of health.

“We feel we sufficiently addressed those challenges with the website Monday by allowing the extension Tuesday,” she said to interviewer Ainsley Earhardt, referring to the decision announced Tuesday by Florida’s Secretary of State Laurel Lee to add another day as a cure for the problem.

However, Núñez was coy about the specific reason why the “challenges” hit the website in the waning hours of the registration period.

She told Earhardt that new registrants who just moved to the state could “certainly be part of” the reason there were so many registration attempts.

“We know there’s been an intense effort to register voters on both sides. We also don’t have a reason to believe that anything nefarious was going on, but there is an investigation ongoing,” she said.

While the DeSantis administration “understands the frustration” that voters may have felt, Núñez said that “we did everything we could to remedy it. And we feel that right now it’s a good system. We have that all under control.”

“We’re working diligently to ensure that there’s no challenges, no cyber challenges or any other challenges to the election come November 3.”

The LG did not go into detail about said challenges, cyber or analog, that may be forthcoming.

“What Gov. Ron DeSantis said yesterday is obviously we’ve addressed the situation. There was an inordinate amount of traffic to the website. Over a million hits to that website over an hour, something that is extraordinarily unusual.

On Tuesday, the Governor expressed confidence in his way in response to a reporter question at a presser, saying that “you can have the best site in the world. Sometimes there are hiccups on it.”

Those “hiccups,” assured DeSantis’ second in command, have been quelled.

“But we wanted to make sure that that deadline, Midnight on Monday, was extended to give people an opportunity. Those who wanted to register and were trying to comply with that deadline. Which is why we extended it from noon to 7 [Tuesday] and why we allowed for postmarking as well,” Núñez noted.