Marco Rubio says PPP, coronavirus relief deal can’t wait until after election

Sen. Marco Rubio said another coronavirus relief package can’t wait until November.

“Don’t wait until after election to pass another round of PPP,” the Florida Republican tweeted Wednesday morning. ”Small business need it immediately.”

Rubio earlier this year served as one of the main architects of the Paycheck Protection Program in the Senate. He has advocated for a continuation of the effort to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic keep employees on payroll.

At the same time, as chair of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, he pushed inquiries in any potential abuse of the program.

The posturing from Florida’s senior Senator came a day after President Donald Trump called for an abrupt end to negotiations with House Democrats over the latest round of economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “was not negotiating in good faith” and said the Senate instead should focus on confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett ahead of the Nov. 3 Presidential election.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

But shortly after, he seemed to reverse course and suggest a specific deal that should come out of Congress.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act,” Trump tweeted. “Have this money. I will sign now!”

The President’s walkback of comments came after markets tumbled at his insistence talks cease.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he supports Trump’s directive to cut off talks with the House.

“I think his view was that they were not going to produce a result and we needed to concentrate on what’s achievable,” McConnell told reporters.