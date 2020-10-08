Pam Bondi blasts virtual presidential debate plan, says Joe Biden could cheat

A former Florida Attorney General blasted plans to conduct the second U.S. Presidential debate virtually, saying that Democrat Joe Biden could be unfairly advantaged.

Pam Bondi said on Fox and Friends Thursday that Biden could cheat during what was tentatively planned to be a virtual debate with President Donald Trump next week — plans that are in doubt after the President’s said Thursday morning that a virtual debate is a ‘waste of my time.’

The debate would have been live, but the President contracted COVID-19 last week, throwing preparations for the Miami event into chaos. But for Bondi, virus concerns are simply a front to leverage the setup for the Democratic nominee.

“By that time, the President will test negative. They should have the debate in person. I think the President wants it in person,” Bondi said, minutes before Trump himself balked in a separate interview on Fox Business at the virtual plan promulgated by the Commission on Presidential Debates

“I think the problem with that [virtual plan] is they could cheat in the debate. We know that,” Bondi said. “We have to have someone there to verify that Joe Biden doesn’t have something in his ear, feeding him answers, or have someone standing in front of the camera handing him answers.”

“We know this from town halls he has done,” Bondi said, in which purported “undecided voters” were in fact not.

“We know that the questions from the media he has taken in the past have been set up questions that he already knew the answers to because they were up on a teleprompter,” Bondi said. “There’s gotta be a safeguard in there to make sure they aren’t feeding him answers into his ear.”

Bondi, who served on the President’s legal team during his impeachment trial, has been an active surrogate for Trump.

She offered an uncompromising speech at the Republican National Convention this summer and is also part of the rotation of high-profile surrogates traveling and rallying support for the President.