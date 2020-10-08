Donald Trump Jr’s ‘Fighters against Socialism’ bus tour is back on

President Donald Trump‘s coronavirus diagnosis last week led to the cancellation of numerous Florida events, including a scheduled surrogate bus tour of the state.

With the President claiming recovery, the Trump campaign is making up for lost time, and the weekend will see Donald Trump Jr. bring that bus tour to three Florida markets that expected the roadshow last weekend.

The President’s namesake son and a leading MMA fighter will be among two of the major draws for a three-stop “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour this Sunday, hitting the Tampa Bay area, Central Florida, and South Florida markets.

Donald Trump Jr. will be joined by 35-year-old Jorge Masvidal, a Miami fighter known as a strong backer of President Trump. The itinerary will see the campaign vehicle hit two of the three venues scheduled previously, with another venue changed from the original advisory.

Events kick off Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Tampa Convention Center, which was the original origin point for the journey.

From there, the bus is Orlando-bound, hitting the Mech-Tech Institute at 1:30 p.m. As the name suggests, Mech-Tech is a training school for auto mechanics.

That stop replaces a previously scheduled foray to Kissimmee.

After that, the tour ends where it was scheduled to the weekend prior. A 5:45 p.m. stop at American Top Team in Coconut Creek could feature other martial artists in addition to the billed Masvidal.

Masvidal has shared the stage with President Donald Trump before, including at a Latinos for Trump event in September.

The President notably lauded a knockout punch the fighter threw in a 2019 fight.

“What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second,” Trump quipped, “that’s a good return.”

Another Floridian introduced to a national audience at the Republican National Convention also will be on the tour with Trump Jr. and Masvidal.

Cuban-American businessman Maximo Alvarez, who issued a clarion call against socialism in his remarks, will also join.

“Right now it is up to us to decide our fate and to choose freedom over oppression,” Alvarez said at the RNC. “President Trump is fighting the forces of anarchy and communism. And I know he will continue to do just that. And what about his opponent and the rest of the DC swamp? I have no doubt they will hand the country over to those dangerous forces.”

The Sunday bus tour is just one of a number of events for the campaign over the next few days.

Trump Jr. will be in Panama City and Tampa Thursday, with Gov. Ron DeSantis set to join him at a fundraiser in Panama City Beach Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, Eric Trump will be in Jacksonville Friday.