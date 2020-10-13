Hot night in Sanford: Donald Trump says Democrats are hellbent on destroying

If President Donald Trump feels lingering effects from COVID-19 he didn’t show it Monday on his return to the campaign trail as he railed for 60 minutes on a hot Florida night in Sanford, contrasting his perspective with his nightmare vision of Democrats.

Trump, making his first campaign rally appearance since he announced he had COVID-19 on Sept. 2, proclaimed himself cured and immune. He said he felt like wading into a crowd that could have been in the 10s of thousands to kiss everyone. As if to prove it, he bellowed as passionately 60 minutes into his speech as at the beginning of his Orlando-Sanford International Airport rally, where temperatures were in the 80s throughout the evening.

Trump had no such kisses in mind for for his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, whom he variously accused of selling out to radical globalists, of selling out to thee radical left, of being incompetent, of being not mentally well, of pushing the most far-left agenda in history, and of perhaps being the worst presidential candidate ever.

The President foretold of across-the-board failures of America’s freedom, economy, health care, education, safety, trade, military, national security, and American culture should Biden win. He painted a picture that dismissed any of the claims Biden may have been made, or any of the characterizations others may have offered of the longtime moderate Democrat, by assuring the crowd that Biden had sold out, and is inept, and so would not be in control if elected.

“Joe Biden and the Democratic socialists will kill your jobs; dismantle your police departments; dissolve your borders, you know that; release criminal aliens; confiscate your guns — no more 2nd Amendment, get used to it; destroy your suburbs, and drive God from the public square,” Trump said. “That’s what’s going to happen.

“The radical left is hellbent on destroying everything we love and cherish. They’re enraged and unhinged, out of vengeance, that nobody can believe what they’re doing and where they’re going,” he said. “They want to punish the middle class, expunge every last trace of traditional values, and replace the American dream with a socialist nightmare. That’s what it is. They want to turn America into a communist Cuba or socialist Venezuela.”

Yet while Trump repeatedly insisted there was no chance Biden could win, and assured that he would not only win reelection but win big in the Nov. 3 election, he also repeatedly called on the crowd to vote. His call for people to go vote became a mantra that punctuated nearly every section of his speech, including its conclusion.

While labeling Biden and the Democrats as someone who will destroy America, the President outlined a long list of things he said he has accomplished.

“We launched the first new branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in 75 years, called Space Force,” Trump said. “If I did nothing but that, that’s a big deal. And that’s peanuts. That’s peanuts. We built the greatest economy in history. We cut taxes more than any other president by far in history. We cut regulations, which I think is more important than taxes, which is why businesses are roaring back.

“We’ve done things that nobody else has done, nobody else,” he said. “I also brought back NASA, the greatest space center again, in the world.”

He also cited pulling troops from Afghanistan and Iran, of defeating ISIS in Syria, moving America’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem, forging peace in the Middle East, and being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The “fake news,” he bemoaned, refuses to acknowledge his Nobel nomination, even though the media made a big deal out of President Barack Obama winning one. He said he ended a disastrous deal with Cuba, when Biden wants to stand with communists in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

He also said he is nearly done building the border wall, which should be finished in a few months, and said Mexico is paying for it.

At one point the crowd chanted, “We love you!”