Nick Duran maintaining money advantage over Bruno Barreiro in HD 112

Democratic Rep. Nick Duran added nearly $28,000 in the newest House District 112 fundraising period, allowing him to retain his cash on hand advantage over Republican candidate Bruno Barreiro.

Barreiro raised just $4,500 through his campaign from Sept. 19 to Oct. 2. But Barreiro loaned his political committee, Transparency in Government, $25,000 to slightly outpace the incumbent during the period.

That small edge isn’t enough to cut into Duran’s large cash-on-hand advantage, however. As of Oct. 2, Duran holds more than $165,000 between his campaign account and his PC, Leadership for Miami-Dade. Barreiro is sitting on just under $47,000.

Of the newly-raised cash, Duran courted $1,000 each from three different organizations aligned with the United Teachers of Dade. Three more organizations, all aligned with HCA Florida, also donated $1,000 each to Duran’s campaign.

Most of Barreiro’s new cash came from that loan to his PC. Barreiro did outspend the incumbent during the period, dropping nearly $34,000 between his campaign and PC.

Barreiro spent nearly $15,000 with the Diaz Consulting Group, a Miami-based firm, for consulting and communications costs. He also spent just over $11,000 with The Campaign Superstore, also based in Miami, for mailer and printing expenses.

Duran showed more than $25,000 in expenditures from Sept. 19 to Oct. 2 as well. Nearly $19,000 of that went to the Connecticut-based outlet Mission Control for mailer costs. Duran also sent $1,500 to Pollara Consulting.

Duran won the HD 112 seat in 2016 with 53% support. In 2018, he expanded that vote margin by defending his seat with 58% of the vote.

Barreiro is seeking to overcome Duran’s money and incumbency advantage. Barreiro served in the House from 1992-1998. He then ran for the Miami-Dade County Commission, serving there for 20 years.

Barreiro secured the GOP nomination this cycle by defeating Rosy Palomino in the Republican primary, 64%-36%.

The district spans parts of coastal Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables and Key Biscayne. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 2.